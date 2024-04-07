Trade Volume Between Türkiye and Israel Declines Significantly

The trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined significantly since Israel 's invasion of Gaza began last year, data from the Turkish Trade Ministry suggests. From October 7 to March 20 this year, the total Türkiye - Israel trade volume fell by nearly 33 percent, according to information compiled by the Figures sourced from the Trade Ministry and compiled by Anadolu reveal a substantial 33 percent decrease in Türkiye 's trade interaction with Israel from October 7, 2023, to March 20, 2024.
Meanwhile, Türkiye's exports to Israel fell 30 percent, while its imports decreased by 43.4 percent. Turkish nationals and companies have been gradually cancelling sales and orders with Israel, while trade is mostly with private firms, including some international ones, rather than state enterprises. Goods sent from Türkiye to Palestine pass through Israel and its customs gates due to Palestine's lack of its own customs facilities. Goods destined for Palestine are required to be labelled for Israel or include the phrase "via Israel." In addition, Israel does not recognise legal relations between Palestine and third countries, while it refuses to allow commercial transactions through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt. As a result, trade between third countries and Palestine is logged overwhelmingly as trade with Israel in data reflected in national statistics
