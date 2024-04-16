My Experience at Coachella: A Peek into the World of Music Festivals

lifestyle has already come and gone. I attended my first and last during my freshman year of college, and despite enjoying the musical performances, I was getting shoved around too often and using too many porta-potties to ever want to return. But when you get invited to— the mother of all music festival s — you can’t really say no.
Walking in, I quickly realized that I would be spending the weekend severely underdressed. I’d always thought that it was only celebrities and content creators who wore elaborate outfits to Coachella. Granted, this was an influencer-heavy space, but I was appalled to find that not a single festival goer in my sightline was wearing sensible shoes.
I went back to Heineken House to see Bob Sinclair, a 57-year-old French DJ wearing a shirt with a photo of himself on it, then met back up with Jake to watch, was next on my schedule. In the first half of her performance, she sat down for a chat with the audience, telling us how honored she was to be on a lineup with so many incredible women. “I don’t know if some of you know, but I’ve had some pretty big life changes happen recently,” she said.
Coachella Music Festival Brand Activations Sponsored Posts Lifestyle
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »