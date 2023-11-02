UK seeks six crypto investigators to beef up National Crime Agency

“The role will support existing and new investigations where specialist cryptocurrency experience is required along with taking a proactive lead in identifying targets for further development.” The role requires candidates to have the ability to provide strategic and tactical advice to crypto investigations, conduct blockchain forensic investigations and analyze various materials.
While the intent behind forming a dedicated team of crypto investigators becomes evident amid rising cyber threats, NCA did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.. The move complements the UK’s goal to become a crypto hub as it reignites discussions around building a regulated environment that nurtures the crypto ecosystem instead of penalizing the users.A related Coinbase post recognized the U.K. as one of its fastest-growing user markets.
