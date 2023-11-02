Detached house sells in Pleasanton for $1.8 million

On Ross Gate Way, Pleasanton, in March 2023, a 1,825-square-foot home was sold for $1,716,000, a price per square foot of $940. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A 1,909-square-foot home on the 4600 block of Mohr Avenue in Pleasanton sold in June 2023, for $1,651,000, a price per square foot of $865. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

United States Headlines Read more: MERCNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MERCNEWS: Three-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in PleasantonThe property located in the 7300 block of Linwood Court in Pleasanton was sold on Sept. 22, 2023. The $1,520,000 purchase price works out to $834 per square foot. The house, built in 1986, has an i…

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

SFGATE: Closure coming to major SF Bay Area highway this weekendA portion of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton will be shut down to motorists Nov. 3 to 6.

Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: White House says Biden would veto House GOP’s standalone Israel funding billUkraine and Israel could not prevail if US support stops: Defense Secretary

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: White House blasts House GOP for setting ‘unprecedented bar’ in new bill to aid IsraelEXCLUSIVE: The White House is blasting House Republicans for setting an 'unprecedented bar' in their proposed bill to aid Israel in country's fight against Hamas.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

AXIOS: Cook Political Report names 3 wild cards for winning the House in 2024Democrats need to flip five House seats to reclaim control of the House in 2024.

Source: axios | Read more ⮕

WFAA: Pan de muerto: A special bread from Mexico honors loved ones for Día de Los MuertosEl Sol Panaderia in Irving sells about 5,000 pan de muertos leading up to Nov. 1.

Source: wfaa | Read more ⮕