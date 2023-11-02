North Seattle residents, crime prevention groups work towards a solution to rising crime

Roughly 60 participants attended the meeting including several members from the Seattle Police Department. "We are seeing majority of the new shootings in the area relating to the prosecution surrounding Aurora Avenue," Lt. John Lamp with SPD said. "I am going to tell you flat out, we believe everything is related."North Seattle residents blame drugs, prostitution on rising crime, shootings in neighborhoods
Andrew Steelsmith was one of the residents who said he would be joining the meeting with plans to directly ask Seattle police if anything was being done about the drugs, shootings, and prostitution happening right outside his front door.
"Anyone adjacent to Aurora Avenue at all is having a massive increase in crime," Steelsmith said. "It is very, very bad, and very dangerous. Our neighbors are getting shot up." Guest speakers from the City Attorney's Office, the King County Prosecutor's Office, police captains, and crime prevention coordinators were set to speak during the meeting.
"This meeting is devoted to promoting partnerships and information between citizens, law enforcement, and justice agencies to effectively address public safety issues," the meeting description said. Steelsmith recently posted a video showing the crime he personally recorded happening in his neighborhood.Aurora Avenue: Seattle business owners frustrated by lack of enforcement of Aurora Avenue sex workers"I am glad I posted the video," he said. "I have yet to get a response from law enforcement, so I am eager to see what they suggest to keep my family and our neighborhood safe.
