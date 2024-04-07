U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Meets Chinese Premier to Discuss Manufacturing Overcapacity

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to address American concerns about manufacturing overcapacity in China .

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Chinese Premier Li Qiang Beijing Manufacturing Overcapacity China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Arrives in China for Meetings with Chinese OfficialsU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China for four days of meetings with Chinese officials. She plans to discuss China's industrial overcapacity, among other topics.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talksThe U.S. treasury secretary has started her trip to China with a morning meeting with American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talksThe U.S. treasury secretary has started her trip to China with a morning meeting with American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Yellen admits Biden lacks plan to prevent Social Security insolvencyTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen has admitted that President Biden "doesn’t have a plan" — only "principles" — when it comes to preventing Social Security from going insolvent around a decade from now.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walks back transitory inflation claims: 'I regret saying it'After predicting in 2021 that inflation would be 'transitory,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted her 'regret' as 'it's lasted longer than' a few weeks or months.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Reacts to Rising InflationTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the February CPI and rising inflation, stating that the trend is favorable despite monthly fluctuations. President Biden's priority is addressing high costs.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »