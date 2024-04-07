Lionel Messi Scores in Inter Miami's Match Against Colorado Rapids

Lionel Messi comes off the bench to score and help set up a goal for Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids . The star, who had been out injured since March 13 before coming on at halftime, struck a first-time deflected shot to bring Miami level at 1-1.

Messi trained regularly with the squad but his participation remained undefined until kickoff.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Colorado Rapids Injury Comeback Goal Major League Soccer

