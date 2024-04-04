Trump to Hold Fundraiser in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a fundraiser in Bucks County , Pennsylvania on April 13, just days before the state's primary. The event will be hosted by prominent GOP donors and tickets range from $2,500 to $250,000.

Bucks County is a crucial battleground in Pennsylvania and a bellwether area in the swing state.

Trump Fundraiser Bucks County Pennsylvania Primary GOP Donors Battleground Swing State

