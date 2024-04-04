No Labels Ends Effort for Third-Party Candidate in 2024 Presidential Election

The centrist political group No Labels has confirmed that it will no longer pursue a third-party candidate for the 2024 race for the White House . They stated that they would only offer their ballot line to candidates with a credible path to winning the presidency, but no such candidates emerged. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the presumptive nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties respectively.

No Labels expressed concern about the division and strife in the country regardless of the election outcome

