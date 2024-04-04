Federal Judge Orders Relocation of Migrant Children from Squalid Sites in Southern California

A federal judge in Los Angeles ordered U.S. border officials to quickly process and relocate migrant children from makeshift open-air sites in Southern California where advocates have documented squalid conditions . In a 12-page order issued Wednesday, Judge Dolly Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found that the children, who federal officials have argued are not yet in U.S.

custody, are entitled to the rights and protections offered to migrant minors under the longstanding Flores Settlement Agreement. Under that court settlement, the U.S. government agreed to provide basic services to migrant children, including by housing them in 'safe and sanitary' facilities. Gee concluded that while migrant children at the outdoor staging areas in Southern California have not been formally processed yet, they are still in the legal custody of the U.S. since their movement is controlled by Border Patrol agents

