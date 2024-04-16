Trump's Trial Begins: First Ex-POTUS to Face Criminal Charges

Trump ’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics , Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trialRachel Maddow on Trump 's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex Trump trial begins with a bang: See the DA’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felonyCheckmate for Trump ? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crimeHe's going down: Trump 's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case06:2315:44Yikes: See Trump ...

MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by Joy Reid, Lawrence O'Donnell, Jen Psaki, and Chris Hayes to discuss day one of his criminal trial in New York.

Trump Trial Criminal Charges Ex-President Delay Tactics

Former President Trump's First Criminal Trial Begins with Jury SelectionFormer President Donald Trump's first criminal trial begins with jury selection as he faces 34 felony counts in a New York court for falsifying business records. Trump claims it is a political persecution.

Trump trial begins: Here are the hush money case weaknesses Trump could exploitDonald Trump is preparing to embark on a new chapter in his life, the start of the first criminal trial for a former president.

