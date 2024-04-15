The First Criminal Trial of Former President Donald Trump Begins

The first criminal trial of former President Donald Trump is here. The opening day of the first criminal trial of a former US president began Monday, hitting home the reality that the presumptive Republican nominee for president will be sitting in a Manhattan courtroom as a defendant four days a week.

Blanche also attempted to raise problems with the current system of requiring a pre-motion letter 48 hours before filing motions, which Merchan said is in place “because we were being absolutely inundated with motions, many of which frankly were close to frivolous if not frivolous” — an apparent dig at the recent motions filed by Trump attorneys.

