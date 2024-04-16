Trump's First Criminal Trial Begins as He Campaigns for the White House

The day began with hours of pretrial arguments — including over a potential fine for Trump — before moving into the start of jury selection He's blended those roles over the last year by presenting himself to supporters, on the campaign trail and on social media, as a target of politically motivated prosecutions designed to derail his candidacy.

“You are about to participate in a trial by jury. The system of trial by jury is one of the cornerstones of our judicial system,” Trump’s notoriety would make the process of picking 12 jurors and six alternates a near-herculean task in any year, but it’s likely to be especially challenging now, unfolding in a closely contested presidential election in the heavily Democratic city where Trump grew up and catapulted to celebrity status decades before winning the White House.

All the players in Trump's hush money trial: Judge Juan Merchan, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels and more The charges center on $130,000 in payments that Trump’s company made to Cohen. He paid that sum on Trump’s behalf to keep Daniels from going public, a month before the election, with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier.

Trump Criminal Trial White House Campaign Republican Nominee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's First Criminal Trial Begins as He Vies for White HouseThe first criminal trial of any former U.S. president began as Trump vies to reclaim the White House, creating a remarkable split-screen spectacle of the presumptive Republican nominee spending his days as a criminal defendant while simultaneously campaigning for office.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Pelosi: You Wouldn’t Allow Trump in Your House Much Less the White HouseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

House Freedom Caucus on the Outside Looking In as Trump Prepares for White House ReturnThe House Freedom Caucus, once a major force during Trump's presidency, is now on the outside looking in as Trump prepares to take back the White House.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Donald Trump's events aren't drawing big protests this year. Instead, Joe Biden is facing public ireWhen Donald Trump first ran for the White House eight years ago, protesters filled the streets.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Breaking Barriers in Cybersecurity: Meet The First Woman CIO At The White HouseNancy is a product & engineering executive, advisor, and investor with significant experience in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and SaaS. Nancy advises Fortune 10 companies on accelerating revenue growth, and she advises startups on attracting their first 100K enterprise customers.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Watch First Lady Jill Biden Surprise High School Students Ahead of Their White House PerformanceJill Biden surprised some high school students from Jonesboro High School's marching band ahead of their White House performance. Watch the moment.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »