16-Year-Old Accused in Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Held on $1 Million Bond

Image of the 16-year-old accused in shooting death of 15-year-old who is held on $1 million bond in court Monday afternoon. The suspected shooter on Monday faced a judge who found probable cause for manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm charges. The 16-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond, the judge said, because electronic home monitoring was not appropriate, and she was not convinced he would follow those conditions of release, based on his history.

Then, Logan Bryant with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued the suspect should stay behind bars as he described the alleged weapon. He said the suspect had already been on electronic home monitoring because of charges in a previous drive-by shooting and was not supposed to contact this weekend's shooting victim or have access to firearms. Renton police have not said if the victim could be involved in that earlier case.

Shooting Death Teenager Bond Court Charges Firearm Bail Release Conditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man accused of killing 9-year-old in Old East Dallas takes plea dealTyrese Simmons agreed to 5 years in state prison for manslaughter after mistrial was declared.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

23-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl charged with murder in stabbing deathA 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged with murder in connection with the recent stabbing death of a 46-year-old man, court records show.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

JSO: 18-year-old arrested in 2023 shooting death of 16-year-old in BrentwoodKhalil Bradley, 27, and Marvin Mills, 27, are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Moustapha Diop.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

50-year-old cold case: Murder of 16-year-old high school student solved, authorities sayA second suspect was identified in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old high school student from Maryland who went missing more than 50 years ago.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

3-year-old in driver's seat of truck that fatally struck 2-year-old: PoliceAn arrest has not been made in the incident, police said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

3-year-old behind wheel of truck that killed 2-year-old in California: policeA 2-year-old child has died in California after being hit by a truck that had a 3-year-old in its driver’s seat, says the Woodland Police Department.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »