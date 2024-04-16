16-Year-Old Accused in Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Held on $1 Million Bond

Image of the 16-year-old accused in shooting death of 15-year-old who is held on $1 million bond in court Monday afternoon. The suspected shooter on Monday faced a judge who found probable cause for manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm charges. The 16-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond, the judge said, because electronic home monitoring was not appropriate, and she was not convinced he would follow those conditions of release, based on his history.
Then, Logan Bryant with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued the suspect should stay behind bars as he described the alleged weapon. He said the suspect had already been on electronic home monitoring because of charges in a previous drive-by shooting and was not supposed to contact this weekend's shooting victim or have access to firearms. Renton police have not said if the victim could be involved in that earlier case.
Shooting Death Teenager Bond Court Charges Firearm Bail Release Conditions
