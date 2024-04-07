House Freedom Caucus on the Outside Looking In as Trump Prepares for White House Return

The House Freedom Caucus was a major force during Trump ’s presidency. Now, as Trump prepares to take back the White House , the HFC is on the outside looking in. Back during Trump ’s White House reign, the Freedom Caucus was frequently the first line of defense for the embattled president, so much so that two HFC founders—then-Reps. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) and Mark Meadows (R-NC)—became Trump ’s last two chiefs of staff. Of course, it wasn’t always like that.

The Freedom Caucus has gone through a number of iterations in its nine years of existence, and in that time, the organization has changed just as dramatically—perhaps even more dramatically—than the GOP itself. You were more likely to hear Freedom Caucus members yelling about “open rules” than “Donald Trump.” But that changed quickly once Trump took the White House and Meadows took the HFC chairmanship

