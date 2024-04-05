Trump demands new judge in hush-money case

Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal case is set to go to trial, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case. Trump ’s lawyers - echoing his recent social media complaints - urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to step aside from the case, alleging a conflict of interest and bias because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant.

The judge rejected a similar request last August

