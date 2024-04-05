NBA Fines Philadelphia 76ers for Violating Injury Reporting Rules

The NBA fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in. Embiid returned from a 29-game absence after left knee surgery, leading the 76ers to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The fine came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report.

