New Interstellar Destination Added to Star Tours at Disneyland

An ever-expanding Stars Wars festival returning to Disneyland brings a new interstellar destination to the Star Tours attraction that will take riders through a pod of massive space whales undulating through the sky above a watery planet.

The event returned Friday, April 5 and will run through June 2 at the Anaheim theme park with a new Star Tours destination in Tomorrowland, a fireworks show with a galactic soundtrack in Galaxy’s Edge, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, new Star Wars character appearances plus specialty themed food and merchandise

