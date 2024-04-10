Triple-i Initiative Showcases Indie Games from Studios like Mega Crit and Red Hook Studios

There’s a new video game showcase on the block. The Triple-i initiative — a play on the term AAA, referring to blockbuster games — is a Nintendo Direct-style event focused entirely on indie releases from studios like Mega Crit , Red Hook Studios , and Evil Empire . “We felt a need for a showcase that highlights wildly different indie games but that have one thing in common; they resonate with millions of players around the world,” Evil Empire ’s Bérenger Dupré said when the event was announced.

The first showcase took place earlier today, and it was 45 minutes packed with announcements. There were big names like Prince of Persia and Palworld, as well as titles ranging from medieval strategy games (with dinosaurs) to futuristic action games with a dose of Tony Hawk to a handful of big sequels. If you missed it, here are some of the best reveals and trailers. The Rogue Prince of Persia May 14th in early access on Steam The next game from Dead Cells studio Evil Empire, this Prince of Persia spinoff looks to be yet another slick action game, only this time with a gorgeous, flowing visual style. It’s certainly looking like a great year for the franchise. Slay the Spire 2 2025 in early access Things kicked off with the reveal of a major sequel. While there aren’t a lot of details on the roguelike just yet aside from a brief teaser trailer, developer Mega Crit says that there’s “more info coming later this yea

