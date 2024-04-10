Google DeepMind Trains Small Robots to Play Soccer Using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Google DeepMind has successfully trained small robots to play soccer using deep reinforcement learning . The researchers have adapted this machine learning technique to teach bipedal robots the sport. While previous experiments focused on quadrupedal robots, this study demonstrates the potential for humanoid machines . The robots are shown dribbling, defending, and shooting goals in new footage.

DeepMind, known for its success in games like chess and go, is now applying its expertise to physical tasks. Engineers developed and trained the robots in computer simulations before transferring the skills to the physical playing field

