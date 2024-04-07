Capcom Announces Mega Man Crossover Event in Exoprimal

Capcom has announced a new crossover event in Exoprimal featuring Mega Man . The event will be included in Title Update 4 on April 17 and will introduce the Blue Bomber , various exosuit variants , and a challenging boss battle against Yellow Devil . Players will team up to fight against the powerful robot, equipped with shapeshifting abilities and a wide range of attacks. Additionally, players can customize their exosuits with special collaboration cosmetic sets.
The update will also introduce new exosuit models, including Zephyr Beta and Krieger Beta
