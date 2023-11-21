Treasure Hunter Ship Searches for Sunken Riches off Florida Coast

Roughly 30 miles off the coast of Key West, Florida, sits a ship called The Dare. Its exact location is a closely guarded secret because, deep below the crystal-clear water, through hundreds of years of sand and shells, the crew believes there is a pile of sunken treasure. The Dare is owned and operated by the company Mel Fisher's Treasures.
It’s part of a fleet of salvage ships that have come to these waters for half a century searching for lost riches from the Nuestra Señora de Atocha, a Spanish galleon loaded with gold, silver and gemstones that sank off the Florida coast in a hurricane in 1622. Treasure from the four-centuries-old vessel is now scattered across the ocean floor by hundreds of other storms, the company says, in a debris field that stretches tens of miles
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: ABC » / 🏆 466. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
The Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Have a Haunted Mansion BarDisney's next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, will have a unique bar themed after the beloved Haunted Mansion ride.
Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 40. / 55,44 Read more »
A Sunken Spanish Ship With $20 Billion of Treasure Will Be RecoveredColombia’s president Gustavo Petro wants the “holy grail of shipwrecks” to be recovered before 2026.
Source: RobbReport - 🏆 227. / 28,125 Read more »
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Dub Recruits Hunter x Hunter StarJujutsu Kaisen season two just welcomed a Hunter x Hunter star to its English dub after the Japanese dub did the same.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »
10 Funniest Moments in Hunter x Hunter's Original AnimeThe 10 Funniest Moments in Hunter x Hunter original anime help make watching the show an even more enjoyable experience for viewers everywhere.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Florida's private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and OrlandoOfficials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando. Brightline officials said Thursday that they were soliciting site proposals for a station along Florida’s Treasure Coast in Martin or St. Lucie counties.
Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »
Florida's private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and OrlandoOfficials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »