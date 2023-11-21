Treasure Hunter Ship Searches for Sunken Riches off Florida Coast

Roughly 30 miles off the coast of Key West, Florida, sits a ship called The Dare. Its exact location is a closely guarded secret because, deep below the crystal-clear water, through hundreds of years of sand and shells, the crew believes there is a pile of sunken treasure. The Dare is owned and operated by the company Mel Fisher's Treasures.

It’s part of a fleet of salvage ships that have come to these waters for half a century searching for lost riches from the Nuestra Señora de Atocha, a Spanish galleon loaded with gold, silver and gemstones that sank off the Florida coast in a hurricane in 1622. Treasure from the four-centuries-old vessel is now scattered across the ocean floor by hundreds of other storms, the company says, in a debris field that stretches tens of miles





ABC » / 🏆 466. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Have a Haunted Mansion BarDisney's next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, will have a unique bar themed after the beloved Haunted Mansion ride.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 40. / 55,44 Read more »

A Sunken Spanish Ship With $20 Billion of Treasure Will Be RecoveredColombia’s president Gustavo Petro wants the “holy grail of shipwrecks” to be recovered before 2026.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 227. / 28,125 Read more »

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Dub Recruits Hunter x Hunter StarJujutsu Kaisen season two just welcomed a Hunter x Hunter star to its English dub after the Japanese dub did the same.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 672. / 20,16 Read more »

10 Funniest Moments in Hunter x Hunter's Original AnimeThe 10 Funniest Moments in Hunter x Hunter original anime help make watching the show an even more enjoyable experience for viewers everywhere.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Florida's private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and OrlandoOfficials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando. Brightline officials said Thursday that they were soliciting site proposals for a station along Florida’s Treasure Coast in Martin or St. Lucie counties.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

Florida's private passenger train service plans to add stop between South Florida and OrlandoOfficials with Florida’s high speed passenger train service say that they plan to add a stop somewhere along the newly-opened extension between South Florida and Orlando

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »