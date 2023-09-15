Young Spurs face star-studded Clippers in hopes of ending losing streak

As the young Spurs struggle to put the pieces together, they host a star-studded Clippers team in the same boat. Wemby and the youngest team in the NBA hope to end their losing streak against a top-heavy Clippers team that's searching for balance after adding James Harden. The league's youngest team now sits at 3-10 amid an eight-game losing streak full of blown leads, disappointing defense, sloppy turnovers, and other things that the league's oldest coach isn't stoked about.

Frustrated fans understandably hope the worm turns soon, as Coach Pop would say, but these things take time for any new group. 'I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal. It is not that fast. It takes a while to get to where you can close your eyes and know exactly where your guys are.' That wasn't Pop, that was LeBron after he joined the Lakers. Food is a good metaphor here, because no matter how good the ingredients are even the best chef can't just throw it in the microwave and create a Michelin-star meal





KENS5 » / 🏆 617. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's debut draws millions of TV viewers; Spurs-Clippers broadcast changeSpurs start the season with a home loss to the Mavericks.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 617. / 22,5 Read more »

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Line MovementSan Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Covers - 🏆 286. / 26,25 Read more »

NBA Spurs vs Clippers Box Score - Oct 29, 2023San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA game box score for Oct 29, 2023.

Source: Covers - 🏆 286. / 26,25 Read more »

San Antonio vs Los Angeles Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on October 29, 2023San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Covers - 🏆 286. / 26,25 Read more »

Musk's Cowboy Cosplay, San Antonio Spurs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this weekWith a new — and potentially winning — Spurs season ahead, Current readers clearly can't get enough news about the city's NBA team. Indeed, half of our most-read news stories of the week focused on the Spurs, including its current and former players.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 616. / 22,5 Read more »

James Harden ‘hopeful’ of joining the Clippers, and the Clippers are trying to make it happenPhiladelphia 76ers Basketball coverage. Get game updates, scores, team news, photos and talk about the Sixers on NJ.com.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »