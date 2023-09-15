Young Spurs face star-studded Clippers in hopes of ending losing streak

As the young Spurs struggle to put the pieces together, they host a star-studded Clippers team in the same boat. Wemby and the youngest team in the NBA hope to end their losing streak against a top-heavy Clippers team that's searching for balance after adding James Harden. The league's youngest team now sits at 3-10 amid an eight-game losing streak full of blown leads, disappointing defense, sloppy turnovers, and other things that the league's oldest coach isn't stoked about.
Frustrated fans understandably hope the worm turns soon, as Coach Pop would say, but these things take time for any new group. 'I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal. It is not that fast. It takes a while to get to where you can close your eyes and know exactly where your guys are.' That wasn't Pop, that was LeBron after he joined the Lakers. Food is a good metaphor here, because no matter how good the ingredients are even the best chef can't just throw it in the microwave and create a Michelin-star meal
