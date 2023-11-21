China Hosts Middle East Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel-Hamas War

China is flexing its diplomatic muscle with a major meeting in Beijing on Monday, welcoming foreign ministers from the Middle East in an attempt to exert its influence over the Israel-Hamas war. Its top diplomat hosted ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Indonesia, saying his country would work with 'our brothers and sisters' in the Arab and Islamic world to try to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the foreign diplomats that their decision to visit Beijing shows their high level of trust in his nation. 'China is a good friend and brother of Arab and Islamic countries,' Wang said in opening remarks at a state guest house before their talks began. 'We have always firmly safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Arab (and) Islamic countries and have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian peopl





