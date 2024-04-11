Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam News

Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected. Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years.
Donors who choose to give monthly or annually will receive Amsterdam News’ Weekly E-Edition and acclaimed weekday newsletter Editorially Black to their inbox!Brooklyn Emerge Director of Community Outreach Alim Bary speaks at the podium at a community Iftar dinner in Brooklyn on Sat, April 6. (Ariama C. Long. photo) Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox!in Brooklyn since the pandemic, bolstered entrepreneurship and businesses in Brooklyn, invested in a college and career readiness program, and taken in about 30 asylum seekers. “I really want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart,” said Khan, “Today is a special day. Some of you are fasting and some are not, but we’re breaking the fast together.” For the interfaith Iftar dinner, community organizations like Brooklyn Emerge, Muslims Vote Project, and the Young Muslim Democratic Club combined forces to deck out the streets with Ramadan balloons, fully dressed tables with dates and plates, and have outside prayer rugs provided. Dozens of men, women, and children from the community and nearby Masjid-e-Quba eagerly awaited sundow
Racial Equity Amsterdam News Black Newspaper Community Iftar Dinner Brooklyn Ramadan
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »