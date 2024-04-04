UCLA Medical School Requires Students to Attend Lecture on Racial Equity Led by Controversial Speaker

The University of California Los Angeles Medical School required all first-year students to attend a lecture in March by a guest speaker on “ racial equity ” who led students in a prayer to “ Mama Earth ” and chants of “ Free Palestine .” In a mandatory course on “structural racism” for first-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles, a guest speaker who has praised Hamas’s Oct.

7 attack on Israel led students in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and demanded that they bow down to “mama earth,” according to students in the class and audio obtained by theLisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, who has referred to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks as “justice,” began the March 27 class by leading students in what she described as a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” instructing everyone to get on their knees and touch the floor—”mama earth,” as she described it—with their fist

UCLA Medical School Lecture Racial Equity Guest Speaker Prayer Mama Earth Free Palestine

