Toast and Pearl Street Wine Market & Café Close Due to Challenges and Rent Increase

Toast in Gordon Square closed after 11 years due to challenges in operating a full-service restaurant. Pearl Street Wine Market & Café in Ohio City closed because of an unexpected rent increase. The landlords tried to raise the rent by $7,000 a month, leading to the decision not to renew the lease.

