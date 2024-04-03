Elon Musk's Controversial Behavior Likely Contributing to Tesla's Declining Sales

Elon Musk’s controversial behavior in recent years is “very likely” to be a contributing factor in Tesla’s declining sales, according to corporate reputation tracking firm Caliber.

Survey data reported by Reuters found that Tesla’s “consideration score” — a metric used by Caliber to track consumer interest in brands, based on how they respond to the prompt “I would buy, or continue buying, products and services from Tesla, if given the chance” — has fallen to 31 percent from its 70 percent high in November 2021, tumbling by 8 percent alone this January. Caliber’s consideration scores for rival EV-producing manufacturers Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, meanwhile, increased slightly during the same period, reaching between 44–47 percent. A separate study from analytics firm CivicScience tracking Musk’s approval among US consumers found that 42 percent of respondents viewed him unfavorably, compared to 34 percent when his stake in Twitter was announced in April 202

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Cancels Don Lemon’s Twitter Show Before Premiere Featuring Elon MuskFormer CNN star Don Lemon's Twitter show was canceled by Elon Musk after his interview for the premiere episode

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing TweetElon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again captured attention of cryptocurrency community

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

DOGE Price Skyrockets as Musk Breaks Silence on Dogecoin for Tesla PaymentsDogecoin (DOGE) sees meteoric rise as Elon Musk hints at potential Tesla payments

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: DataHere's how much Bitcoin (BTC) Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX hold

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk Allegedly Mandates FSD Installation And Demo At New Tesla DeliveriesNorth American customers can expect FSD 12.3.1 already installed on their cars and to see it in action before delivery is completed

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk requires ‘FSD' demo for every prospective Tesla buyer in North AmericaTesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees on Monday informing them they have to show customers how to use “FSD” before making delivery in North…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »