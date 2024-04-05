Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash in Los Angeles Money Storage Facility Heist

Thieves stole $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles on Easter Sunday. The thieves were able to breach the building and crack the safe where the money was stored. Detectives are now investigating the brazen cash heist , one of the largest in Los Angeles history.

