Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash from Los Angeles Money Storage Facility

Thieves stole $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles by breaking into the building and cracking the safe. Detectives are investigating the heist, which is one of the largest on record in the city.

