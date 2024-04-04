LeBron James Admits to Watching His Own Highlights

There's not much Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has not accomplished in his NBA career. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all-time, there are plenty of highlights of James over the course of his two decades in the NBA . While James didn't want to openly admit he watches his own highlights, his new podcast co-host, and former NBA sharpshooter, JJ Redick, wouldn't let him get away with it.

'There's like, sometimes there's old clips of me that I watch, or come across my timeline on social...' James began on this week's episode of the podcast. 'I see the clips!' James quipped as he quickly defended himself. 'I don't just go online and look up 'LeBron James highlights.' 'I have! Of course, I have!' James finally admitted as the two erupted in laughter. 'I said from time-to-time, they come through. Of course I have. Oh, by the way, the number one reason you do that is when you hit like a little slump or whatever.

