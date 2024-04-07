Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash Heist in Los Angeles

Thieves made off with approximately $30 million on Easter Sunday in “one of the largest cash heist s in Los Angeles history,” theThe heist took place on Sunday night at a money storage facility in Sylmar, where cash from businesses in the region is handled and stored, said L.A. Police Department Cmdr. Elaine Morales. Morales said the culprits were able to access the building, as well as the safe where the money was kept.

“Law enforcement sources said the burglary was among the largest in city history when it comes to cash, and the total also surpassed any armored-car heist in the city,” according to thethat a burglary crew broke through the roof of the Gardaworld building on Roxford Street to gain access to the vault. But it is unclear how they avoided the alarm system,” the report continues, noting that the Canada-based company did not respond to requests for comment. Business operators did not discover the theft until they opened on Monda

