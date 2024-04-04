Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash in Easter Sunday Heist in Los Angeles

An Easter Sunday heist in Los Angeles led to thieves stealing up to $30 million in cash in one of the biggest burglaries in city history. The burglary took place at a business in Sylmar , San Fernando Valley . The burglars managed to breach the building and crack the vault without setting off any alarms. The business operators only noticed the theft when they opened the vault on Monday morning.

The police have not named the business, but it is believed to be GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company based in Canada

