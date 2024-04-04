Director Michael Mann Confirms Sequel to Heat

Director Michael Mann has confirmed that he is working on a sequel to the 1995 film Heat . The sequel, titled Heat 2, will pick up right where the first movie left off and will also serve as a prequel. The story will begin in 1988, the day after the events of the first film, with Val Kilmer 's character trying to escape Los Angeles . The film will then go back to 1988 and explore how the characters became who they are in the original movie.

Mann is currently writing the screenplay and has had discussions about casting

