The Ups and Downs of Movie Musicals

The musical as an institution has been a highly transformative and beloved medium of entertainment long before film was even created. Indeed, musicals have made for an exceptional turn in the realm of film; some of the most beloved and iconic films of all time are musicals, from all-time classics like Singing in the Rain and Grease to modern smash hits like La La Land and Hairspray.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT However, for every masterfully crafted and widely beloved musical to grace the silver screen, there are a number of movie musicals that completely squander any opportunities for quality. From abstract stage musicals that can't make the jump to the big screen to original projects that crumble in their own spectacular ways, there is no limit to the methods of how a musical can become a critical disaste

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Nothing Uncovered” Ratings See Small Ups And Downs + “Wedding Impossible” Remains No. 1RESCENE has made their debut! On March 26 at 6 p.m. KST, the girl group released their debut single album “Re:Scene” along with the music video for the title track. A song with strong brass and bass sounds, “UhUh” expresses RESCENE’s unique charms with their powerful “Burning Flower” concept.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kate Beckinsale’s Ups and Downs Over the YearsKate Beckinsale has faced a lot of ups and downs over the years from messy breakups to health scares

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Ups, downs from Auburn basketball’s narrow NCAA Tournament loss to YaleAuburn (28-7) found itself flailing early, especially after forward Chad Baker-Mazara was ejected three minutes into the contest for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Ups, downs from Auburn’s SEC Tournament win over Mississippi StateWho will win the half-mile race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday? Let’s take a look at the favorites and longshot picks.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Sarah Ferguson's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family: PhotosAfter marrying Prince Andrew in 1986, Sarah Ferguson didn’t have the easiest transition into royal life — look back at her ups and downs

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: The ups and downs of a ‘bad boy’ turned businessmanSean 'Diddy' Combs once traced his success back to a pair of shoes.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »