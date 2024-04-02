Seattle Seahawks' Offseason Plans: Resetting for the Future

It’s already been a highly eventful offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll was removed as head coach, replaced by former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. John Schneider has assumed full personnel control, and the roster has seen the notable departures of Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Will Dissly, and Damien Lewis.
With question marks surrounding the state of the roster, particularly at inside linebacker and the interior offensive line, this has led to the idea that Seattle is not intending to be a competitive team in 2024. This season would instead be used as an opportunity to “reset” after consecutive 9-8 seasons and no playoff wins, and look to accumulate more draft assets and open up more cap space for 2025 and beyond. At the league meeting in Orlando, Schneider made it clear to reporters that even with the coaching change and roster churning, he is not interested in “tanking” the seaso
