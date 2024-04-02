Carlsbad Plans to Move Beach-Front Mile to Higher Ground

Carlsbad plans to move a beach-front mile of Carlsbad Boulevard, also known as old Highway 101, to higher ground in a retreat from the rising sea. The city's Beach Preservation Commission would prefer to do it sooner than later. The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the 'retreat now' option in a plan that goes to the Carlsbad City Council on April 23.
'There are multiple grants right now for climate resiliency projects, and they are first-come, first-serve,' said commission Chair Kathleen Steindlberger. 'If we wait, then everybody is going to be in trouble, and the money will be gone.' Also, construction costs will continue to increase, she said. Construction is years away in any case, Transportation Director and City Planner Tom Frank said. In some places now the pavement is only a few feet from the edge of the bluf
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Satya plans to start work on Tiara on the Beach in GalvestonHouston developer Satya plans to start construction in summer 2024 on Tiara on the Beach, a 10-story, 63-unit condominium project in Galveston.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »