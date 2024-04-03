The Travel Goods Show 2024 Highlights Sustainability in Travel Gear

The Travel Goods Show 2024 returned to Las Vegas with a post-COVID bang in March, as industry titans, visionaries and creators gathered to talk travel gear and showcase the latest goods for creating and maintaining efficiencies to make travel more enterprising.

Fueled by the presence of such industry giants as Briggs & Riley, Eagle Creek, Herschel, Osprey, Naftali, Nomatic, and Db Journey, as well as DYI startups solving problems they have had in their own wanderings, the show this year maintained a larger focus on sustainability overall, where in previous years highlights centered on technolog

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Double Travel Strollers 2024 - Today's Parentbest double travel strollers, uppababy double travel stroller

Source: Todaysparent - 🏆 313. / 61 Read more »

Best Double Travel Strollers 2024 - Today's Parentbest double travel strollers, uppababy double travel stroller

Source: Todaysparent - 🏆 313. / 61 Read more »

Watch Drake Wring Out His Shirt to Show Insane Amount of Sweat After Tour ShowThe rapper posted a video to Instagram to show off how much he sweats during his show.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

10 Biggest Differences Between MLB The Show 24 and The Show 23MLB The Show 24 has added new features.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

PHOTOS: The Wild West Show at the 2024 National Western Stock ShowThe Wild West Show took place in the CINCH arena at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 14, 2024.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates announced for next year as show gets March startThe Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo usually starts around the end of February, but it looks like you'll have a few extra days to dust off your boots before festivities begin.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »