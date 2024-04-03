Gemini AI to Power Reply Suggestions in Gmail App for Android Users

Gemini conversational AI will be powering reply suggestions in the Gmail app for Android users. The AI tool is improving and even asks for feedback to learn and improve. Users can easily select and send suggested replies.

