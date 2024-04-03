How brown rats crawled off ships and conquered North American cities

Brown rats, also known as Norway rats, have successfully colonized North American cities after crawling off ships. These rats are believed to have originated from Europe and were brought to North America during the colonial era.

They quickly adapted to urban environments and multiplied rapidly, becoming a major pest problem. This article explores the history of brown rats in North America and their impact on cities.

How brown rats crawled off ships and conquered North American citiesNew research suggests that brown rats crawled off ships earlier than previously thought and quickly out-competed rival black rats to take over North American cities. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, suggests the species first appeared on the continent before 1740.

