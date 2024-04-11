The Rise of AI and the Changing Role of CIOs

The rapid rise of AI is pushing CIOs to quickly reevaluate their vision for the future, the role of IT, and what it means to build a strong team.while leading the teams responsible for its implementation. As that essential bridge between business and technology, CIOs must start building the right teams now to launch their organizations into the future.

As the acceleration of AI and its near-constant evolution drives IT leadership through its own transformation, CIOs can’t afford to limit their role to operations. The current landscape calls on them to be change agents in adopting new technologies. A change agent must make decisions considering business impact and clearly communicate the value of proposed technological advancements in business terms. Leading this way sets the foundation for how IT teams think and operate. With the role of change agent comes the responsibility to build IT teams comprised of people who have a different and broader set of skills that enables them to actively explore the diverse range of opportunities related to AI. Respondents to a recent Alteryx of business leaders overwhelmingly indicated that having multiple skills (72%) versus having specialization in a specific area (28%) will be critical for careers in the future.Data literacy and command of data analytics are arguably some of the most important skills for unlocking AI’s full potential.investigating the use of analytics, fewer than a third of U.S

AI Cios IT Team Building Change Agents New Technologies Skills Data Literacy Data Analytics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HarvardBiz / 🏆 310. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How CIOs Can Build IT Teams for the AI Age - SPONSOR CONTENT FROM ALTERYXSponsor content from Alteryx.

Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »

What CIOs Should Consider When Exploring Generative AICo-Founder/Chief Digital Officer at Iterate.ai, overseeing technology platforms and innovation strategy. Read Brian Sathianathan's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

How AI Is Making Life And Work More Complicated (And How To Fix It)Successful CIOs, CTOs & executives from Forbes Technology Council offer firsthand insights on tech & business.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Using GenAI For Coding? How To Leverage It Wisely And WellSuccessful CIOs, CTOs & executives from Forbes Technology Council offer firsthand insights on tech & business.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Tech Pitfalls: Revealing Reputational And Legal Risks For BusinessesSuccessful CIOs, CTOs & executives from Forbes Technology Council offer firsthand insights on tech & business.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Common Mistakes To Avoid As A Rookie Project ManagerSuccessful CIOs, CTOs & executives from Forbes Technology Council offer firsthand insights on tech & business.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »