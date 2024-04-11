Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard

Walmart issued a recall of about 51,750 Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers due to a laceration hazard . The chopper's blade can run unexpectedly while assembling or when not safely secured. There have been five reports of lacerations, two requiring medical assistance.

The recalled mini choppers have model number MS14100094536S1 and were sold at Walmart and Walmart.com from August 2022 to October 2023.

