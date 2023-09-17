The Importance of SNAP in Combating Food Insecurity and Poverty

Rep. Leonor Sullivan (D-Mo.) was one of only 11 women in the House in 1953. Aided by growing urban, Democratic power in the House, her efforts laid the groundwork for SNAP.The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is the nation’s most important food assistance programs for low-income Americans, and one of its most important anti-poverty measures.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP supplemented the food purchasing power of some 40 million Americans, at a cost of about $60 billion a year. Demand for SNAP, and program spending, ballooned with the pandemic’s economic dislocations, and the program played a key role in keeping rates of food insecurity and poverty from worsening. SNAP’s centrality to the nation’s social welfare safety net is unintentional. In fact, the original food stamp program piloted during the Great Depression was designed to enable low-income households to “purchase” surplus agricultural commodities that otherwise might have gone to waste, which in turn provided needed income to food retailers, processors and farmer

United States Headlines Read more: MSMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİELDGULLS: Snap reactions from Seahawks-Lions: Devon Witherspoon plays every snapThe No. 5 overall pick had no restrictions in his first NFL game.

Source: FieldGulls | Read more »

KENS5: SAFD stresses importance of having working smoke alarms installed after Monday fatal house fire'The last year has been tragic with 16 fire fatalities in the last year alone here in San Antonio,' said SAFD PIO Joe Arrington.

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

POPSCİ: The Importance of Whole-House Humidifiers for Low HumidityAdd moisture to the air during long dry periods and return comfort to the home by installing one of the best whole-house humidifiers.

Source: PopSci | Read more »

BUZZFEED: 15 Things You Need If You're Trying To Organize Your Home ASAPThese products will snap your house into shape in no time.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: House speaker vote live updates: Jim Jordan staying in race amid third week without House leadershipAll total, 22 Republicans voted against Rep. Jim Jordan on the second ballot.

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: House speaker vote live updates: Rudderless House enters 15th day without a speakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »