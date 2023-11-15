California slashes financial incentives for rooftop solar power

Just a few weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom returned from a trip to China that he claimed was focused on tackling the climate crisis, his appointees back home voted to slash financial incentives for rooftop solar power — for the second time. Thursday's 5-0 vote by the California Public Utilities Commission will make solar panels less economically enticing for apartment dwellers, farmers, schools and strip malls, solar companies say.

The commission approved similarly dramatic solar incentive cuts for single-family homes in December — a decision the industry says has prompted a steep drop-off in sales. It's a disappointing turn of events, especially considering how much value we've gotten from rooftop solar so far. California has more than 1.8 million solar systems at homes and businesses. They generate about 11% of the state's electricity, helping limit our combustion of the fossil fuels destabilizing Earth's climate and filling the air with deadly chemicals. But critics insist the costs of those solar panels are beginning to outweigh the benefit

