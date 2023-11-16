Protesters Cause Chaos on San Francisco Bridge

The four-hour chaotic event, which started around 7:45 a.m., ended with at least 70 arrests and 29 towed cars. All lanes finally reopened just before noon, but not after at least 200 protesters had chained themselves together and purposefully tossed their car keys into the bay, stalling efforts to reopen the span to frustrated drivers.

The massive commuter stoppage called into question whether the California Highway Patrol was well-prepared, as the APEC summit this week in San Francisco has drawn leaders – and known protests – from around the world. Montiel first explained that the CHP had been planning for APEC for months and had closed one lane on the bridge as a preventative measure. But he added that protesters sought out "an area where there were no units," conceding when pressed: "We can't get everything right 100%." CHP Chief Ezery Beauchamp, tried to change the narrative later at an impromptu press conference on the bridge. Beauchamp said 150 officers showed up and performed their duties, loading protesters peacefully onto buses to be cited and release





