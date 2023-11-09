The Crown Season 6 Part One Hits Netflix's Top 10 Despite Mixed Reviews

As expected, the moment Netflix dropped part one of The Crown Season 6 on November 16, it leapt into the streamer’s Top 10, despite getting fairly scathing reviews from certain outlets.

The first three episodes of the series center on Diana, Princess of Wales’s final summer, shadowing her as she reluctantly dispatches Princes William and Harry to Balmoral before decamping to the Al-Fayed yacht in the South of France and, ultimately, making her way to the Ritz in Paris and into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. Meanwhile, episode four—titled “Aftermath”—homes in on the public’s reaction to her death, and the way in which it transformed the Windsors’ position in British society forever, closing with William and Harry somberly escorting Diana’s coffin down The Mall. Fans (and critics) will have to wait almost another month for part two, which takes us into the new millennium—dramatizing both the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William’s matriculation at St. Andrews, where he meets fellow art history student Kate Middleto





voguemagazine » / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'The Crown' Season 6: See first look at William and Harry in final seasonThe Crown | Season 6 | Date Announcement | Netflix

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

The Crown Season 6: Netflix Shares Preview Images for Final ChaptersThe sixth and final season of The Crown is coming. Watch Part 1 from November 16th, Part 2 from December 14th. Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Seasons 1-5 now streaming, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 Trailer: Princess Diana’s Final Days Dominate Netflix ShowNetflix unveils the official trailer for The Crown season 6, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Crown Season 6: Netflix Releases Part 1 Trailer, New Images & MoreThe final chapter begins November 16th. Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Seasons 1-5 now streaming, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/thecrown SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Tragedy Looms Over the Royal Family in Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 TrailerThe Crown is returning to Netflix with a two-part final season beginning in November. Check out the heartbreaking trailer:

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

'The Crown' Season 6: Netflix Trailer Previews Princess Diana's Death'The Crown' season 6 trailer previews the first half of the final season of the royal epic, arriving to Netflix on November 16.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »