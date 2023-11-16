Thanksgiving and Gratitude: A Reflection on Childhood Assignments

Sitting in my parents' basement recently, I discovered a box of old projects from elementary school.

Besides reliving the horror of the infamous Honeybee Quiz (on which I'd supplied complete guesses about the honeybee life cycle, not realizing that all of the answers could be found in the paragraph at the top of the page), I concluded that teachers must love Thanksgiving, because a disproportionate percentage of the assignments I found featured handprint turkeys, cutout Pilgrim hats, feathered headbands, and colored-in drawings of Squanto that are probably legitimately offensive. Among the relics, I discovered an assignment from my second-grade teacher asking us to write down what we were thankful for. I had written,"I'm thankful for the world because we live on it."Now there's the answer of a future scientist: to-the-point, matter-of-fact, and basically valid. If you're going to give thanks for one thing, shouldn't it be the world? If we didn't have the world, then what? Just a bunch of floating people? Thanksgiving is a time when we're forced to verbalize what we're thankful for





