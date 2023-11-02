Texas Rangers fans cheer at World Series party in Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 people, not including suites, and appeared a little less than half full during the watch party.The stadium wasn’t operating as it would during a home game, but there were numerous concession stands and merchandise stores open.Photo opportunities were aplenty with a balloon arch that had lights spelling out “WORLD SERIES” and other Fall Classic-themed backdrops, in addition to the team’s mascot, Rangers Captain, posing with fans.

During commercial breaks, there were raffles for autographed memorabilia and other prizes, T-shirt tosses and sing-alongs to songs from the Rangers’ unofficial hype band Creed, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and Trae Tha Truth’s “I’m from Texas.”

Texas Rangers fans celebrate after the Rangers scored two runs in the second inning during a World Series Game 4 watch party at Globe Life Field, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Arlington.Some people walked around the concourse and paused at important moments in the game to glance at the TV, while the majority of others settled into their seats.Despite a scoreless first six innings, fans stayed energized and cheering loud.

The crowd’s volume began building even more in the 7th and 8th innings when a Rangers run was finally on the scoreboard. Don and Laura Wiggins of Fort Worth, longtime Rangers fans, were excited to talk about major moments for the team like when“There’s been so many ups and downs,” Don said at the half of the seventh inning after the Rangers scored their first run. “We need to win this.”Laura jokingly said she liked the watch parties because of the atmosphere with other fans, rather than watching the game on the TV at home where Don’s emotions can run high sometimes.

United States Headlines Read more: DALLASNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Texas Rangers open Globe Life Field for World Series Game 5 watch partyThe Texas Rangers lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the best of seven series and have a chance to win it all tonight.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕