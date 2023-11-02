Texas Rangers fans cheer at World Series party in Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 people, not including suites, and appeared a little less than half full during the watch party.The stadium wasn’t operating as it would during a home game, but there were numerous concession stands and merchandise stores open.Photo opportunities were aplenty with a balloon arch that had lights spelling out “WORLD SERIES” and other Fall Classic-themed backdrops, in addition to the team’s mascot, Rangers Captain, posing with fans.
During commercial breaks, there were raffles for autographed memorabilia and other prizes, T-shirt tosses and sing-alongs to songs from the Rangers’ unofficial hype band Creed, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and Trae Tha Truth’s “I’m from Texas.”
Texas Rangers fans celebrate after the Rangers scored two runs in the second inning during a World Series Game 4 watch party at Globe Life Field, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Arlington.Some people walked around the concourse and paused at important moments in the game to glance at the TV, while the majority of others settled into their seats.Despite a scoreless first six innings, fans stayed energized and cheering loud.
The crowd’s volume began building even more in the 7th and 8th innings when a Rangers run was finally on the scoreboard. Don and Laura Wiggins of Fort Worth, longtime Rangers fans, were excited to talk about major moments for the team like when“There’s been so many ups and downs,” Don said at the half of the seventh inning after the Rangers scored their first run. “We need to win this.”Laura jokingly said she liked the watch parties because of the atmosphere with other fans, rather than watching the game on the TV at home where Don’s emotions can run high sometimes.
