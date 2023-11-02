HEAD TOPICS

World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World Series

fox32news1 min.

The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.

News Source

FOX32NEWS

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert. One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: World Series Game 4 updates: D-backs look to even series vs. RangersA note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.
Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: World Series Game 4 updates: D-backs look to even series vs. RangersA note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.
Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

ABC15: Game 5 of the D-backs vs. Rangers World Series gameThe last home game of the World Series for the D-backs had the crowd on their feet, with signs, and of course- embracing the ‘chaos!’
Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien is the World Series Game 4 Player of the GameBen Verlander chooses Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien as his World Series Game 4 Player of the Game.
Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕