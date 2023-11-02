World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World Series

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert. One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX32NEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: World Series Game 4 updates: D-backs look to even series vs. RangersA note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

FOX10PHOENIX: World Series Game 4 updates: D-backs look to even series vs. RangersA note for the Rangers – slugger Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer are out for the rest of the World Series after both left Game 3 early with injuries.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more ⮕

ABC15: Game 5 of the D-backs vs. Rangers World Series gameThe last home game of the World Series for the D-backs had the crowd on their feet, with signs, and of course- embracing the ‘chaos!’

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien is the World Series Game 4 Player of the GameBen Verlander chooses Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien as his World Series Game 4 Player of the Game.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕