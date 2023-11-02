How Nathan Eovaldi helped Rangers win World Series

Yeah, the Diamondbacks executed their plan to near-perfection in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night at Chase Field. They got on base. They stole three. They worked walks. Their starter Zac Gallen brilliantly no-hit the Rangers through six innings.Eovaldi — the Rangers’ postseason ace and workhorse — had just enough gas left in the tank for one more masterclass, one more tightrope walk through traffic, one more win.
Doesn’t get harder than this. Helped to have Eovaldi out there, though. His battery mate summed it up: “Special. He’s a special human,” Heim said on a postgame TV broadcast. “Great individual and an even better ballplayer.”
Eovaldi stranded nine Arizona runners on base in six innings. He walked Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker in the bottom of the first inning but left each on base after a Tommy Pham groundout. In the second: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off with a single; Eovaldi answered with a groundout and consecutive flyouts to hold Arizona scoreless through two.Carroll and Marte both reached base on a single and a walk to lead off the third, and a Gabriel Moreno sacrifice bunt pushed both into scoring position.
All that was great. Didn’t quite compare to the fifth inning when Eovaldi loaded the bases with two outs by walking Tommy Pham.One pitch, it turns out: a high curveball to Gurriel that the left fielder chopped toward Corey Seager at short for the inning’s last out.Eovaldi’s clinic in run prevention — capped off by his first perfect inning in the sixth — helped to create a perplexing pitcher’s duel with Gallen. Sure, Eovaldi didn’t let anybody score. Gallen didn’t even let anybody on.
